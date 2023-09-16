Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.64

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.64 and traded as high as C$6.01. Calfrac Well Services shares last traded at C$5.87, with a volume of 23,705 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CFW shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CFW

Calfrac Well Services Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.95, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of C$464.14 million, a P/E ratio of 2.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.95.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.35. The business had revenue of C$466.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$425.10 million. Calfrac Well Services had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 36.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post 1.9520548 EPS for the current year.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.