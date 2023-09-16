AUTO1 Group (LON:0A9L) Stock Price Down 4.2%

AUTO1 Group SE (LON:0A9L – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.99 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.01 ($0.09). Approximately 10,954 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 87,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.32 ($0.09).
AUTO1 Group Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.33.
About AUTO1 Group
AUTO1 Group SE operates a digital automotive platform for buying and selling used cars online in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for the sale of used cars to professional car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de, an online platform to sell their used cars to consumers.
