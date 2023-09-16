U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.85

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.85 and traded as high as $2.98. U.S. Global Investors shares last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 11,996 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

U.S. Global Investors Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $44.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12,530 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Global Investors by 16.7% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter worth about $113,000. 25.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

