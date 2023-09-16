Ripio Credit Network Reaches Market Cap of $870,555.05 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $870,555.05 and $20,268.12 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00140245 USD and is up 4.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $19,841.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

