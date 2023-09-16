Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) Short Interest Down 19.1% in August

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,400 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the August 15th total of 232,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE TGS traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $11.30. 45,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,468. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average of $11.85. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $14.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $245.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.85 million. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 15.60%. As a group, analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGS. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter worth $2,394,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,226 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 18,037 shares during the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Transportadora de Gas del Sur in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

