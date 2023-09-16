Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) Short Interest Down 19.1% in August

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,400 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the August 15th total of 232,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Down 3.2 %
NYSE TGS traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $11.30. 45,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,468. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average of $11.85. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $14.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $245.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.85 million. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 15.60%. As a group, analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Transportadora de Gas del Sur in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.
