PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PGCPF) Short Interest Down 19.1% in August

PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PGCPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 247,200 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the August 15th total of 305,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
PTT Global Chemical Public Stock Performance
OTCMKTS PGCPF remained flat at $1.32 during trading on Friday. PTT Global Chemical Public has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32.
PTT Global Chemical Public Company Profile
