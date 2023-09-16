Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF) Short Interest Down 18.4% in August

Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the August 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Meridian Mining UK Societas Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MRRDF remained flat at C$0.27 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,626. Meridian Mining UK Societas has a fifty-two week low of C$0.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.33.
Meridian Mining UK Societas Company Profile
