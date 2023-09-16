Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF) Short Interest Down 18.4% in August

Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the August 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Meridian Mining UK Societas Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRRDF remained flat at C$0.27 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,626. Meridian Mining UK Societas has a fifty-two week low of C$0.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.33.

Get Meridian Mining UK Societas alerts:

Meridian Mining UK Societas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It explores for manganese, gold, copper, and tin deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Espigão polymetallic project and the Ariquemes tin project located in Rondônia.

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Mining UK Societas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Mining UK Societas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.