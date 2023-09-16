Short Interest in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Drops By 18.4%

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the August 15th total of 20,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of NYSE TEVA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,816,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,220,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of -5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.65. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $11.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 27.93% and a negative net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

In other news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 35,125 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $341,766.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,846.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 35,125 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $341,766.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,162 shares in the company, valued at $964,846.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 52,742 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $437,758.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,848 shares of company stock worth $799,176. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 316.0% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 18,718,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,949,000 after purchasing an additional 14,218,556 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 67.8% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 31,614,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,058,000 after buying an additional 12,779,003 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 54.1% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 23,298,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,189,000 after buying an additional 8,179,950 shares during the period. Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 41.7% in the second quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 24,213,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,326,000 after buying an additional 7,121,351 shares during the period. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 183.3% in the second quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,005,000 after buying an additional 5,500,000 shares during the period. 43.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

