Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Short Interest Update

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the August 15th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MHH traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $9.97. 16,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,987. Mastech Digital has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.49. The stock has a market cap of $115.65 million, a PE ratio of 62.32, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.65.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastech Digital will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Mastech Digital by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Mastech Digital by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. 16.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastech Digital in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

