Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Short Interest Update

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the August 15th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MHH traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $9.97. 16,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,987. Mastech Digital has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.49. The stock has a market cap of $115.65 million, a PE ratio of 62.32, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.65.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastech Digital will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastech Digital in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
