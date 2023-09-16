Orbit Chain (ORC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $34.37 Million

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One Orbit Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0535 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $34.37 million and $141,179.90 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orbit Chain has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Orbit Chain Token Profile

Orbit Chain’s launch date was June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 948,835,098 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,962,104 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).

Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

Orbit Chain Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

