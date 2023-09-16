Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) Short Interest Update

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the August 15th total of 1,950,000 shares. Currently, 9.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 357,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Remark

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Remark by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 238,328 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Remark by 33.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 86,348 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Remark in the first quarter valued at $35,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Remark by 292.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,960 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Remark in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Remark Stock Performance

Remark stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.53. 522,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,288. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.03. Remark has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $3.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Remark ( NASDAQ:MARK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Remark in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.

See Also

