Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Short Interest Down 19.0% in August

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the August 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Quhuo Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of QH traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,761. Quhuo has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $5.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Quhuo Company Profile

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to on-demand consumer service businesses in industries, including food and grocery delivery, bike-sharing, ride-hailing, and housekeeping.

