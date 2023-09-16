Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Short Interest Down 18.7% in August

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 177,800 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the August 15th total of 218,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 686,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on NSRGY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nestlé from $152.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.25.

Get Nestlé alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NSRGY

Institutional Trading of Nestlé

Nestlé Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Nestlé in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Nestlé in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 29.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,208. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Nestlé has a 12-month low of $102.78 and a 12-month high of $131.64.

Nestlé Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.