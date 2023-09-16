Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys 1,311 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,850.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,850.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of FAST stock opened at $55.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.16. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $59.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Read Our Latest Report on FAST

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.