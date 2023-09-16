Greenfield Savings Bank Raises Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Greenfield Savings Bank raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.5% of Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,843,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,064,473,000 after buying an additional 2,157,319 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,754,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,343,000 after buying an additional 510,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after buying an additional 4,959,527 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after buying an additional 38,495,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,776,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,022,242,000 after buying an additional 547,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $153.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $361.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $158.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.09.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.73%.

Several analysts recently commented on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.82.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $1,554,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,681,984. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 11,522 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.13, for a total value of $1,775,885.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,107.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,094 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $1,554,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,681,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,607 shares of company stock valued at $16,523,793. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

