Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 1st quarter valued at $514,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 9,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $644.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $669.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $622.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.83. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52-week low of $405.03 and a 52-week high of $745.53.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $18.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 49.77% and a net margin of 7.34%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 3.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.