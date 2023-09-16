Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Raises Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 88.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Seagen were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the first quarter worth about $377,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 1,123.3% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 21,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 19,759 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 5.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 170,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the first quarter valued at $21,954,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the first quarter valued at $445,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total transaction of $136,261.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,419.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total transaction of $136,261.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,419.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $90,228.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,360,466. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,619 shares of company stock valued at $4,872,275. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $208.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.14. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.08 and a 52 week high of $210.50. The company has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of -53.57 and a beta of 0.48.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $603.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.68 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 26.46% and a negative net margin of 33.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Seagen in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.47.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

