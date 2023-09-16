Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Cuts Stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

ALGM opened at $32.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $53.05. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.01.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 26.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ALGM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

In related news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $658,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,374 shares in the company, valued at $866,545.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

