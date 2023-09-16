Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Lowers Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 92.6% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MRO shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

NYSE:MRO opened at $26.88 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.37.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $209,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,916.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $538,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 131,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,045.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $209,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,009 shares in the company, valued at $839,916.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,605 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

