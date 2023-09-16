Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases 618 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 727.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 703 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in The Cigna Group by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in The Cigna Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,056.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,056.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at $9,399,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,767 shares of company stock worth $11,498,468. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Edward Jones lowered The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.11.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE CI opened at $283.22 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $83.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $284.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.58.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.22 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

