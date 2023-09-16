Fragasso Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 36,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 288.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 16,804 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $424.05 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $381.55 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $448.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $460.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.88%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

