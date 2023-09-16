Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,965 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 38.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 3.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 33.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 4,497.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 205.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.2 %

CCI stock opened at $98.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.93. The company has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.64. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.73 and a twelve month high of $164.23.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 158.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crown Castle

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.