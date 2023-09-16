Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Invests $387,000 in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth about $30,618,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 493.8% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 66.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $143.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.99. The company has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.72. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $109.70 and a 1 year high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $329.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $324.06 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.88% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on FNV. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.00.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

