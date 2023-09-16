Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bowlero were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BOWL. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Bowlero during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Bowlero by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Bowlero by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Bowlero by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Bowlero by 439.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bowlero alerts:

Bowlero Price Performance

Shares of BOWL opened at $10.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Bowlero Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $17.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.94. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 0.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BOWL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Bowlero from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Bowlero in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Bowlero in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Bowlero from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Bowlero from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bowlero

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Robert M. Lavan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,261.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John Alan Young acquired 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,274.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,319.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Lavan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $99,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,261.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bowlero Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.