1,910 Shares in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Bought by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,368,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,515,000 after acquiring an additional 36,006 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 12.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,206,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,507,000 after purchasing an additional 132,707 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3.5% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,203,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,066,000 after purchasing an additional 40,921 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,143,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,305,000 after purchasing an additional 335,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 20.9% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,135,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,070,000 after purchasing an additional 196,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $170.01 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.19 and a fifty-two week high of $171.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -60.50 and a beta of 1.04.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.28. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $175.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CYBR. Guggenheim began coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.22.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

