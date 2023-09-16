AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 26,195 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,195 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $38,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1,029.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 26,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,372,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $575.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $546.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $510.09 and a 200 day moving average of $435.73. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $296.32 and a fifty-two week high of $601.84.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.87%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 107,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.28, for a total transaction of $49,153,064.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,248,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,501,553,456.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 107,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.28, for a total transaction of $49,153,064.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,248,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,501,553,456.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,010,309 shares of company stock valued at $21,095,701,670 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.78.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

