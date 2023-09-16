Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,386 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Exelon worth $27,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,981,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,649,000 after buying an additional 3,558,691 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Exelon by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,018,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271,744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Exelon by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,236,000 after purchasing an additional 343,201 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,515,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,655,000 after purchasing an additional 263,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Exelon by 41.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,848,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.10.

Exelon Stock Down 0.5 %

EXC stock opened at $41.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $44.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.00.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.92%.

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.