ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 4,279 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,279 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 42.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGN. HSBC assumed coverage on Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Align Technology from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $332.09. 848,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,594. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.41. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.59, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.63. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.05 and a 12-month high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.87 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 8.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

