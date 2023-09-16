iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,305,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 279,902 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.26% of iShares Silver Trust worth $27,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 27,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

SLV stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.69. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $16.66 and a 12 month high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

