AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,847 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,847 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $23,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,950,761,000 after acquiring an additional 176,739 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,497,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,544,387,000 after buying an additional 244,251 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,849,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,821,626,000 after buying an additional 382,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,387,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,132,545,000 after buying an additional 11,855 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,419,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,139,469,000 after buying an additional 85,913 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.4 %

LMT opened at $424.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $448.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $460.55. The company has a market cap of $106.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $381.55 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.88%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

