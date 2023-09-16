AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 44,519 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $21,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 13,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 3,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPC. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

GPC stock opened at $148.83 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $145.30 and a one year high of $187.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

