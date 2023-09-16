AE Wealth Management LLC Has $22.96 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 243.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 314,411 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Dominion Energy worth $22,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $828,901,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854,975 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 50.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,005,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $332,276,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 18.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,241,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $963,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738,973 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.15.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $48.47 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.76 and a 1 year high of $81.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.