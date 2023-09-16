AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,209 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,782 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,209 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $19,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the software company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the software company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the software company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the software company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $528.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $529.21 and a 200-day moving average of $440.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $570.24. The firm has a market cap of $241.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.07.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

