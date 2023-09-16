ARK Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 34,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,029,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 35.4% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.1% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 36,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 288.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 16,804 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $424.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,681,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,413. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $448.46 and a 200 day moving average of $460.55. The stock has a market cap of $106.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $381.55 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.88%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

