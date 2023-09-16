Thomasville National Bank Reduces Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $28.84. 61,661,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,280,944. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The company has a market capitalization of $229.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.98 and its 200 day moving average is $29.32.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

