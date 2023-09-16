ARK Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,607 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 495.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 200.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 140.6% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $62,727.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,543. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at $22,040,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,707 shares of company stock valued at $6,139,461. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADSK traded down $3.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,944,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.81, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.22. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.61 and a twelve month high of $233.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.28.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

