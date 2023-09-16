Thomasville National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crane Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 65,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 74,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

VB stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.73. 614,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,456. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.45. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

