Telemus Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $549,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,575,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Markel Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKL traded up $1.77 on Friday, reaching $1,521.42. 69,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,128. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.78. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,064.09 and a 12 month high of $1,529.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,461.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,371.06.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $22.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.17 by $3.26. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Equities analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 84.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Markel Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,616.67.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,468.01, for a total transaction of $510,867.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,273,320.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Markel Group news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,468.01, for a total transaction of $510,867.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,273,320.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 25 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,460.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 463 shares in the company, valued at $675,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,151 shares of company stock worth $1,698,305 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

