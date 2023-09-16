GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,174 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 42.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 161.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GXO traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,101. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $67.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.53 and its 200-day moving average is $57.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 2.10%. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

