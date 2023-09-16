Telemus Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,089 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $421,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 634,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,903,000 after acquiring an additional 119,528 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $633,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth about $373,000.

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CMDY traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.82. The stock had a trading volume of 14,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,893. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $58.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.96.

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF (CMDY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity index. The fund tracks an index that holds futures contracts on a roll-cost optimized broad market commodity index. CMDY was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by Blackrock.

