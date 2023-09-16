Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 56.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,226 shares during the period. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF makes up about 1.7% of Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 4,731.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGEB stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $43.09. 12,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $50.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.94.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

