Telemus Capital LLC Has $2.41 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $189,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $368,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $71.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,159,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.94. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.73 and a twelve month high of $76.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

