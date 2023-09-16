Telemus Capital LLC Reduces Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Telemus Capital LLC cut its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $664,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,317,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,855,891,000 after purchasing an additional 322,614 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 226.6% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after buying an additional 14,906 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:AMP traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $347.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,087,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.35 and a twelve month high of $358.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.48.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 82.23%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.36%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ameriprise Financial

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,614,462. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,614,462. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.