Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Has $1.57 Million Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,216,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,216,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.99, for a total value of $819,851.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 587,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,312,954.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,844 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,751,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,232. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.78 and a fifty-two week high of $137.61.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Further Reading

