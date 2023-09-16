Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REGN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,418,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,738,735,000 after buying an additional 251,483 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,384,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,959,437,000 after purchasing an additional 161,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,766,000 after purchasing an additional 10,003 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,178,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,789,789,000 after purchasing an additional 454,510 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total transaction of $188,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,753,956. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total transaction of $188,212.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at $26,753,956. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $841.71, for a total value of $5,216,076.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,508 shares in the company, valued at $18,103,498.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,521 shares of company stock valued at $27,232,176 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN traded down $8.98 on Friday, hitting $823.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,032,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,659. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $781.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $774.14. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $668.00 and a fifty-two week high of $847.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.42 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on REGN. VNET Group reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $897.00 to $912.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $904.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

