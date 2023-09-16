Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Sells 1,282 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lessened its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.4% of Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Kensington Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $342,079,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 971.1% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 951,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,353,000 after buying an additional 862,236 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $228,207,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.7 %

QQQ stock traded down $6.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $370.81. The company had a trading volume of 69,811,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,032,976. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $387.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.68.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.