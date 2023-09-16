Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 187.2% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 14,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,686,000.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

EWL stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.59. The stock had a trading volume of 435,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,901. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $48.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.13.

About iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

