Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Sells 1,460 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 300.0% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth about $1,989,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IQV. Truist Financial increased their target price on IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.00.

IQVIA Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE IQV traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $211.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,027,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,105. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.22 and its 200-day moving average is $208.08. The company has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.75 and a 52 week high of $241.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. As a group, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

