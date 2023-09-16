Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,919,000 after purchasing an additional 142,563 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,034,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,127,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,057 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,563,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $977,231,000 after purchasing an additional 352,817 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,443,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,767 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 7,281,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $744,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,018 shares during the period. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BABA. DZ Bank raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.64.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Alibaba Group stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.07. 10,147,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,871,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.70. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $121.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. The business had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

