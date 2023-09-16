Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Sells 20,672 Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 93.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,672 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URTH. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,316,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,677,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 2,503.4% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 748,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,051,000 after buying an additional 719,547 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 770,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,136,000 after acquiring an additional 410,940 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 90.6% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 858,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,048,000 after acquiring an additional 408,298 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI World ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of URTH traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.62. The stock had a trading volume of 106,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,122. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.98. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 12 month low of $97.44 and a 12 month high of $129.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI World ETF

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

